Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19:Financial resources to combat climate change may not reach developing nations, says Prabhu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:39 IST
COVID-19:Financial resources to combat climate change may not reach developing nations, says Prabhu
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@sureshpprabhu)

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the world economy, financial resources to combat climate change may not reach developing countries like India from the developed nations responsible for high emissions, former Union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday. Speaking at a webinar with World Wide Fund (WWF) India CEO Ravi Singh on the topic 'Can COVID-19 lead us to re-imagine a climate resilient and sustainable future', Prabhu said climate change is a bigger phenomenon which can destroy everything if no timely action is taken. "Climate change is a far bigger phenomenon. It can destroy everything if not taken care of. It is dangerous and we need financial resources to act upon it. But due to the economical catastrophe now, no country would be willing to contribute or reach out to developing countries. "Financial resources may not come to us at all. I feel today there is an opportunity to act but monetary resources may not be available," he said. Last year, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had held the developed world responsible for much of the effects of climate change, asserting that India will not bow down to any international pressure on the issue and safeguard its own interest first.

Javadekar had blamed the developed countries for not keeping up to their commitment of providing USD 100 billion and technology transfer collectively to developing countries like India for dealing with climate change. Prabhu, who was also the environment minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, said human action have led to climate change which has been proved during the lockdown but India was not the cause but victim of climate change.

"According to science, climate change is a human action. Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHG) are human made. The pandemic and the lockdown proved it as all human actions stopped and emissions went down." he said. He said India has done a lot and is doing a lot to combat climate change and is not the cause of the phenomenon.

"India has done a lot and is doing a lot for combating climate change but we are not the cause of climate change but the victims of it. High emissions have been done by developed countries that are responsible for climate change. Such countries have to pay compensation for it and provide financial assistance to developing countries. It has been decided by the United Nations. "India is doing its bit already but global efforts are the need of the hour. Local action alone cannot help," he said.

Speaking about the locust outbreak in the country and its impact on crops, Prabhu said agriculture has to be adaptive and prepared for climate change. "Climate change is a certainty, adaptation is a necessity. Adaptation is important, especially for agricultural activities. Locust or no locust, crops like wheat cannot stand temperature above two degree celsius. Agriculture needs to adapt to climate change and may bring a variety of crops adaptive to climate change. "Due to climate change, water will be a challenge. We need to store water naturally in ponds, lakes, rivers. According to scientists, there may be times when at one stretch there is a lot of water, and for another, no water at all. We need to restore water bodies," he added.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

COVID-19: Godrej Professional extends support to salon industry, to make it 'business-ready'

Godrej Professional, the hair care brand of Godrej Consumer Products, on Wednesday announced plans to extend support to over 10,000 salons and make them business-ready as soon as their operations resume. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL un...

Maha govt, Fadnavis trade barbs on Central aid to fight COVID

The ongoing war of words between the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the BJP escalated on Wednesday with both the sides seeking to rebut each others claims and counter-claims on the Central help to handle the COVID-19 crisis. At 56...

FACTBOX-Possible new EU taxes: how to repay the recovery stimulus

The European Commission is asking EU governments to assign new, dedicated taxes to the EU budget, so that it can pay back its proposed borrowing of 750 billion euros to finance the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.The extra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020