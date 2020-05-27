Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 NDMC employees test positive for COVID-19, parts of office buildings sealed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:07 IST
3 NDMC employees test positive for COVID-19, parts of office buildings sealed

Three employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the civic body to seal a floor of its headquarters in Lutyen's Delhi and a section of another building housing its office in Gole Market. "In view of three employees working in accounts department and commercial department of NDMC being found COVID-19 positive, it has been decided to seal the sixth floor of Palika Kendra and the commercial department in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place, Gole Market," a civic body official said.

"NDMC has directed to all the staff members of the two departments to work from home during this period and the district authority to carry out the contact tracing as per standard operating processes," he added. Earlier three employees of NDMC, including a sanitation worker and engineer, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, a doctor at an NDMC dispensary had tested positive for COVID-19, following which the premises of the health facility was sealed..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

PCB would not support rescheduling of T20 World Cup, says its official

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has said it would not support any move to reschedule this years World T20 Cup to 2021 as it would hit the entire international calendar. A PCB official, ahead of the International Cricket Council meetings begi...

Money laundering case: DHFL promoters Wadhawans sent to jail

A special court here on WednesdayremandedDHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others, to 14-day judicial custody. They were arres...

Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate or arbitrate the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was ready, willing and able to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between t...

Bulgarian police seize more than 360 kilograms of cocaines

Bulgarian police have discovered and seized more than 360 kilograms nearly 800 pounds of cocaine from an apartment in the capital. Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Wednesday that the cocaine haul was made in the apartment of 33-year ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020