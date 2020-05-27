3 NDMC employees test positive for COVID-19, parts of office buildings sealed

Three employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the civic body to seal a floor of its headquarters in Lutyen's Delhi and a section of another building housing its office in Gole Market. "In view of three employees working in accounts department and commercial department of NDMC being found COVID-19 positive, it has been decided to seal the sixth floor of Palika Kendra and the commercial department in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place, Gole Market," a civic body official said.

"NDMC has directed to all the staff members of the two departments to work from home during this period and the district authority to carry out the contact tracing as per standard operating processes," he added. Earlier three employees of NDMC, including a sanitation worker and engineer, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, a doctor at an NDMC dispensary had tested positive for COVID-19, following which the premises of the health facility was sealed..