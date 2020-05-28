Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 more die of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,071

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:26 IST
7 more die of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,071

Seven more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while 80 fresh cases pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,071, officials said. With seven more fatalities, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 189. "The total number of cases reported so far are 7,071, including 4,062 who have been treated and discharged and there are 2,820 active cases. The death toll in the state has reached 189," Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. According to health department, among the seven fresh deaths, five were from Agra and one each from Jalaun and Kushinagar. Till Wednesday, of the 182 deaths reported, the maximum 33 were from Agra, 23 from Meerut, 15 from Aligarh, 11 each from Kanpur and Moradabad, nine from Firozabad, six from Sant Kabir Nagar, five each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Gorakhpur and four each from Jhansi, Mathura and Varanasi. Apart from that, three deaths each were from Ghaziabad, Basti, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Etah and Ayodhya and two each from Jaunpur, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ambedkar Nagar, Chitrakoot, Mainpuri and Jalaun. Besides these, one death each has been reported from Barabanki, Hapur, Siddharth Nagar, Raebareli, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, Mahrajganj, Shravasti, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Mahoba and Lalitpur.

Prasad said samples of 7,923 samples have been sent for testing on Wednesday. "Health workers have surveyed over 10 lakh migrant labourers and 959 have shown symptoms of coronavirus," he said. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.74 crore people have been surveyed by 94,856 teams in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Prasad said the Centre's Aarogya Setu mobile application is being used and alerts are being sent to people. "We have made 28,054 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the mobile app. Of them, 104 are positive and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while 49 were treated and discharged. Among those called, 1,248 are in quarantine," he said. He said pulse oximeter machines have arrived in the state and will be given at every quarantine centres.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

France to lift the 100 km travel restriction on June 2 - PM

France on June 2 will lift an 100 km 62 mile travel restriction imposed to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.Philippe also told a news conference that France would be favourable to the re...

EU launches new COVID-19 fundraising to address concerns over equal access

The European Commission launched a new global fundraising campaign on Thursday to finance the development and worldwide distribution of testing, vaccines and treatments against COVID-19, seeking to address concerns they may not be equally s...

Jamia violence: Court grants bail to JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha

New Delhi, May 28 PTI&#160;A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to&#160;Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University student Asif Iqbal Tanha, in a case related to violence near Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy during protests against the Citizensh...

15 more die of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,170

Fifteen more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while 179 fresh infections pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,170 officials said. With 15 more fatalities, the total number of deaths due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020