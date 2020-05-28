Left Menu
Monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1: IMD

28-05-2020
Monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1: IMD
The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala on June 1, thanks to a cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern state on June 5, four days after its normal onset date. The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1. However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon. "A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favorable from June 1 for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said. According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

