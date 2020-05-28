Zoramthanga takes a dig at opp ZPM over call for special budget session

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has slammed main opposition Zoram Peoples Movement(ZPM) for its call for a special assembly session to re-appropriate the states annual budget for 2020- 21. Asserting that re-allocation of budget is out of question, he said no state has held special session to re-allocate funds in the state annual budget.

We (MNF government) have only completed two months in the new fiscal year since the passing of state annual budget in February. How do we know how much to re-allocate at a time when uncertainty is looming large in the financial positions of both state and Central governments, Zoramthanga told PTI on Wednesday. He said that the economy of Mizoram as well as that of the country are greatly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 and it is difficult to ascertain how much the state could receive from the Centre in such a situation.

The budget cant be re-allocated on assumption or in principle as we have to know the exact amount that we should re-allocate. Do we need to reduce our budget by 40 or 60 per cent and reduce the fund expected from the Centre by 40, 60 or 70 per cent. These are important things that should be taken into account before re-allocation, he said. Iterating that no state re-appropriates its annual budget, Zoramthanga said, We will become a laughing stock if we summon a special budget session for budget re- appropriation.

On Tuesday, seven ZPM legislators called on Mizoram governor P S Sreedharan Pillai asking him to summon special budget session to adopt re-appropriation bill in view of the impending economic slowdown caused by Covid-19 outbreak. ZPM legislature party leader Lalduhoma said fund allocation has to be reviewed and re-appropriation should be made as the state annual budget was passed prior to COVID-19 crisis.

He said that more could be done to reduce government expenditure and re-appropriation of annual budget is crucial to avoid supplementary demands for grants at year end. The seven ZPM legislators had also pitched for revocation of the act which hiked salaries and allowances of MLAs and for going back to the previous pay structure.

Reacting to this, Zoramthanga said, "The Mizoram Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of the Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill, which seek to hike salaries and allowances of MLAs was unanimously passed by the state legislature in November 2019 after the draft bill was unanimously approved by General Purpose Committee (GPC) involving representatives of all political parties. It is unmanly on the part of ZPM legislators to suggest the revocation of the act and go back to the previous pay structure, he said.

The chief minister said that his government had advocated austerity measures as the state is facing financial crisis due to the spread of coronavirus..