Mumbai's 6 civic wards together reported 14,000 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six out of the total 24 civic administrative wards in Mumbai together constitute more than 14,000 of the over 33,000 coronavirus positive cases detected in the city so far, the data published by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed. Each of these six wards has recorded more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, the BMC's infographic about the ward-wise break-up of such cases said.

The G-North ward, which comprises areas like Dharavi, Dadar, and Mahim, tops the list with 2,728 cases, followed by E, F-North, L, H-East and K-West wards with 2,438, 2,377, 2,321, 2,094 and 2,049 cases respectively, it showed. The tally of COVID-19 cases from these six wards stood at 14,007.

Mumbai is the worst-affected COVID-19 hotspot in the country with 33,835 positive cases and 1,044 deaths recorded till Wednesday night. The BMC infographic provides the ward-wise break-up of 33,013 cases, of which 9,054 have been discharged from the hospitals.

According to the infographic, only three wards have less than 500 COVID-19 positive cases. R-North ward, which comprises western suburbs, has the least number of 309 cases, followed by C and B wards in south Mumbai with 380 and 435 cases respectively. The infographic also shows that nine of the 24 administrative wards have less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, while the cases in nine other wards range between 1,000 and 2,000.

The G-South ward that covers areas between Haji Ali and Worli had reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in April. However, it has now slipped to the seventh position with 1,905 cases. The major portion of the G-South ward is represented by Aaditya Thackeray, state Tourism Minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to a BMC official, out of the total 2,728 cases in the G-North ward, 1,639 cases are from Dharavi, the biggest slum sprawl in the country's financial capital, followed by Mahim and Dadar areas. The infographic also suggests that out of the 9,054 recovered patients, the highest number of 833 were discharged from hospitals in the G-South ward, followed by E ward with 803 patients.

According to the infographic, the daily average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 5.17 percent. It also suggests that the N ward, which covers the Ghatkopar area, has the highest 9.6 percent growth rate, followed by P-North, S and R-Central wards with a growth rate of 8.5 percent, 8.3 percent, and 8.2 percent respectively.

At 3.1 percent, the G-South ward has the lowest growth rate among the 24 wards.

