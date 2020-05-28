Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:49 p.m.

COVID-19 response in India can be strengthened by developing mobile health solutions, study says. 5:42 p.m.

Decontamination device developed to check COVID-19 spread developed at Maker Village. 5:28 p.m.

IIT Alumni Council announced the setting up of a mega lab in Mumbai to conduct one crore COVID-19 tests a month. 5:22 p.m.

Seven more people die of COVID-19 in UP as total cases rise to 7,071 in the state. 5:14 p.m.

US President Donald Trump thanks Indian-American health policy consultant for plan to cap insulin costs for seniors. 5:08 p.m.

Nepal records highest single-day spike of 156 coronavirus cases as country's tally crosses 1,000-mark. 4:57 p.m.

Two Thane corporators test positive for COVID-19. 4:47 p.m.

Not ready to open food stalls on railway platforms yet, says Railways Food Vending Association, urging officials not to pressure it. 4:20 p.m. Uttarakhand launches scheme to give loans to migrants returning for self-employment.

Nine more returnees test COVID-19 positive in Nagaland as state's total rises to 18. 4:18 p.m.

As many as 460 domestic flights carrying 34,336 passengers operated on Wednesday, Aviation Minister says. Mouse model mimics coronavirus infection in humans, and may help test drugs, study says 4:06 p.m.

New COVID-19 test and trace service launched in UK. 3:52 p.m.

Possible mutations and unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries, scientists say. 3:28 p.m.

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for flag carrier. 3:22 p.m.

Hours after escape bid, COVID-19 patient dies at Firozabad hospital in UP. 3:14 p.m.

Seven persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur as state's tally rises to 51. 2:53 p.m.

Indore COVID-19 tally is up by 78 to 3,260 with district's death toll rising to 122. 2:46 p.m.

The culture of silence around menstruation has become even more evident during COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF India Representative Yasmin Ali Haque says. 2:44 p.m.

Delhi HC tells AAP government to ensure that food and water are provided separately to COVID-19 patients at quarantine facilities. 2:43 p.m.

Two anti-inflammatory drugs found that may inhibit COVID-19 virus reproduction. 2:32 p.m.

Twenty two police personnel in Maharashtra have died of COVID-19 so far, official says. 2:28 p.m.

As luxuries slip in list of priorities, fashion industry ponders bleak future post lockdown 2:18 p.m. As many as 24 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam as the state's tally rises to 798.

1:58 p.m. Karnataka reports 75 new cases as total infections in the state rise to 2,493.

1:52 p.m. Air passenger who took IndiGo Bengaluru-Madurai flight tests positive for COVID-19.

1:34 p.m. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after COVID-19 symptoms, sources say.

1:23 p.m. As many as 195 healthcare workers at AIIMS Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

1:06 p.m. Coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross 61,000-mark as death toll soars to 1,260.

12:57 p.m. Chess plays on while other sports struggle to cope with COVID-19 pandemic.

Odisha reports 67 new COVID-19 cases as state's tally rises to 1,660. 12:31 p.m.

NDMC seals headquarter building after employee tests positive for COVID-19. 12:06 p.m.

Panic grips Bishanpura village in UP after bats were found dead. 12:04 p.m.

Coronavirus pandemic may push 86 million more children into household poverty by 2020-end, report says. 11:56 a.m.

Nursing staff at Jodhpur AIIMS protest denial of treatment to wife of colleague. 11:47 a.m.

Vistara's first 787-9 aircraft operates its maiden commercial flight on Delhi-Kolkata route. 11:20 a.m.

Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan with 131 fresh cases, taking state's tally to 7,947, Health Department says. 11:17 a.m.

‘Immunity passports’ for COVID-19 may lead to discrimination and intentional infections, scientists say. 11:15 a.m.

Half of COVID-19 cases may experience altered sense of taste, study says. 11:14 a.m.

Silent COVID-19 infection may be more prevalent than thought, study says. 11:12 a.m.

Chennai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh. 10:20 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 4,531 with the number of cases climbing to 1.58 lakh. 9:58 a.m.

MP government decides to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for home quarantine violation. 9:37 a.m.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has blamed his "reckless behaviour for getting infected with coronavirus. The Mizoram government decides to resume class-12 board exams on June 16.

8:35 a.m. China reports 23 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, mostly in Wuhan.

7:23 a.m. Coronavirus death toll in US crosses one lakh.