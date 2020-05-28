Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:23 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:49 p.m.

COVID-19 response in India can be strengthened by developing mobile health solutions, study says. 5:42 p.m.

Decontamination device developed to check COVID-19 spread developed at Maker Village. 5:28 p.m.

IIT Alumni Council announced the setting up of a mega lab in Mumbai to conduct one crore COVID-19 tests a month. 5:22 p.m.

Seven more people die of COVID-19 in UP as total cases rise to 7,071 in the state. 5:14 p.m.

US President Donald Trump thanks Indian-American health policy consultant for plan to cap insulin costs for seniors. 5:08 p.m.

Nepal records highest single-day spike of 156 coronavirus cases as country's tally crosses 1,000-mark. 4:57 p.m.

Two Thane corporators test positive for COVID-19. 4:47 p.m.

Not ready to open food stalls on railway platforms yet, says Railways Food Vending Association, urging officials not to pressure it. 4:20 p.m. Uttarakhand launches scheme to give loans to migrants returning for self-employment.

Nine more returnees test COVID-19 positive in Nagaland as state's total rises to 18. 4:18 p.m.

As many as 460 domestic flights carrying 34,336 passengers operated on Wednesday, Aviation Minister says. Mouse model mimics coronavirus infection in humans, and may help test drugs, study says 4:06 p.m.

New COVID-19 test and trace service launched in UK. 3:52 p.m.

Possible mutations and unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries, scientists say. 3:28 p.m.

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for flag carrier. 3:22 p.m.

Hours after escape bid, COVID-19 patient dies at Firozabad hospital in UP. 3:14 p.m.

Seven persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur as state's tally rises to 51. 2:53 p.m.

Indore COVID-19 tally is up by 78 to 3,260 with district's death toll rising to 122. 2:46 p.m.

The culture of silence around menstruation has become even more evident during COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF India Representative Yasmin Ali Haque says. 2:44 p.m.

Delhi HC tells AAP government to ensure that food and water are provided separately to COVID-19 patients at quarantine facilities. 2:43 p.m.

Two anti-inflammatory drugs found that may inhibit COVID-19 virus reproduction. 2:32 p.m.

Twenty two police personnel in Maharashtra have died of COVID-19 so far, official says. 2:28 p.m.

As luxuries slip in list of priorities, fashion industry ponders bleak future post lockdown 2:18 p.m. As many as 24 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam as the state's tally rises to 798.

1:58 p.m. Karnataka reports 75 new cases as total infections in the state rise to 2,493.

1:52 p.m. Air passenger who took IndiGo Bengaluru-Madurai flight tests positive for COVID-19.

1:34 p.m. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after COVID-19 symptoms, sources say.

1:23 p.m. As many as 195 healthcare workers at AIIMS Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

1:06 p.m. Coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross 61,000-mark as death toll soars to 1,260.

12:57 p.m. Chess plays on while other sports struggle to cope with COVID-19 pandemic.

Odisha reports 67 new COVID-19 cases as state's tally rises to 1,660. 12:31 p.m.

NDMC seals headquarter building after employee tests positive for COVID-19. 12:06 p.m.

Panic grips Bishanpura village in UP after bats were found dead. 12:04 p.m.

Coronavirus pandemic may push 86 million more children into household poverty by 2020-end, report says. 11:56 a.m.

Nursing staff at Jodhpur AIIMS protest denial of treatment to wife of colleague. 11:47 a.m.

Vistara's first 787-9 aircraft operates its maiden commercial flight on Delhi-Kolkata route. 11:20 a.m.

Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan with 131 fresh cases, taking state's tally to 7,947, Health Department says. 11:17 a.m.

‘Immunity passports’ for COVID-19 may lead to discrimination and intentional infections, scientists say. 11:15 a.m.

Half of COVID-19 cases may experience altered sense of taste, study says. 11:14 a.m.

Silent COVID-19 infection may be more prevalent than thought, study says. 11:12 a.m.

Chennai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh. 10:20 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 4,531 with the number of cases climbing to 1.58 lakh. 9:58 a.m.

MP government decides to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for home quarantine violation. 9:37 a.m.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has blamed his "reckless behaviour for getting infected with coronavirus. The Mizoram government decides to resume class-12 board exams on June 16.

8:35 a.m. China reports 23 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, mostly in Wuhan.

7:23 a.m. Coronavirus death toll in US crosses one lakh.

Latest News

Peddle on! Coronavirus lockdown spurs cycling momentum in South America

From Bogota to Buenos Aires, rising numbers of residents in some of South Americas major capitals are getting on their bikes as the coronavirus pandemic drives city officials to expand bike lanes and promote cycling as a safe way to travel....

FTSE 100 up as AstraZeneca, GSK climb on vaccine hopes

UK shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by drugmakers AstraZeneca and GSK as markets looked for more progress in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, while optimism over the reopening of the economy persisted. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ro...

IOA President Batra's father tests positive for COVID-19

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batras father has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two of his attendants and as many security guards posted at his house. The IOA President shared the development in a statement and said ...

AP BJP chief's daughter-in-law collapses, dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 28 PTI Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayanas daughter-in-law died here on Thursday after collapsing at a friends house, police said. Suharika, 32, attended a party organised at the friends house and after danci...
