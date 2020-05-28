Case against ex-corporator for `misbehaving' with woman cop

A case has been registered against a former Congress corporator for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police sub-inspector in suburban Vakola. A First Information Report was registered against Brian Miranda at Vakola police station on Wednesday night, said an official.

Miranda and his wife Tulip, who is a corporator, were trying to intervene in a quarrel between two men and reached the police station, the official said. Miranda allegedly got into a heated exchange with the woman police official on duty.

A case was registered against him under IPC sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Miranda denied the allegations. "I only accompanied my wife to the police station as she does not know how to drive the car. It is a false and baseless case," he said.

No arrest has been made..