Left Menu
Development News Edition

Losing livelihood due to lockdown, man takes up smuggling liquor, arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:00 IST
Losing livelihood due to lockdown, man takes up smuggling liquor, arrested

A man who took to smuggling liquor after losing his livelihood due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was arrested by the police, officials said on Thursday. The accused -- Rajesh Singh -- a resident of outer Delhi's Bawana, used to supply food supplements in gyms but as they were shut due to the lockdown, he lost his livelihood and took up smuggling liquor, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said on the intervening night of May 27-28, the police stopped a car near Mathura road.

"A total of 55 cartons containing 2,640 quarters of liquor, meant for sale in Haryana only, were recovered from the back seat of the car and a case under sections of the Delhi Excise Act was registered at Badarpur police station," he said.   During interrogation, the accused disclosed that before the lockdown, he used to supply food supplement to gyms but after they were shut, he was left with no work. In order to meet his needs and earn a quick buck, he started supplying liquor, the DCP said.  He took the consignment from an unknown person at a pre-decided place and delivered it to another place. He used to get Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per day for his work, he said. Singh had no previous involvement and was also unaware about the other members of group, police added.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro urges Brazil's Supreme Court to shelve 'fake news' probe

President Jair Bolsonaro slammed Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday for investigating an alleged disinformation and intimidation campaign involving his supporters, as a political crisis mushroomed amid the countrys accelerating COVID-19 outb...

HP: 15-year-old rape victim found pregnant

A 15-year-old girl allegedly raped over two months ago in Himachals Hamirpur district was found pregnant, police said on ThursdayShe was allegedly raped by an Uttar Pradesh man and her pregnancy came to light when she was medically examined...

HC seeks suggestions on expanding functioning of family courts by recording evidence via VC

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought suggestions from its registrar and various bar associations on the issue of expanding the functioning of family courts in the prevalent times of COVID-19, including for the purpose of recording of eviden...

Man stabbed to death by youth in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar

A youth was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in northwest Delhis Bharat Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The man had intervened in an argument between his son and a youth, who stabbed him to death with a knife, they said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020