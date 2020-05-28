Arunachal to ink MoU with Assam varsity for GI tag of Khamti

The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam Agriculture University (AAU) to get geographical indication (GI) registration for three local crops - Khamti Lahi rice, Tawang maize and Adi ginger (Kekir), official sources said on Thursday. A GI tag recognises a product as distinctive to a particular locality or region.

The decision to sign the MoU was taken during a meeting held through video conference on Wednesday between Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and AAU vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Ashok Bhattacharya. During the meeting, the deputy chief minister said that Khamti Lahi rice is known for its unique taste, aroma, size, shape, colour and cooking method.

Mein also sought the AAU's help for GI registration of Tawang maize and Adi ginger (Kekir) which, he said, has been pending for many years. Besides GI registration of the three crops, the MoU, once signed, would also focus on processing, packaging and marketing of the agricultural products in the state, the sources said.

Farmers of the state face problems in processing, packaging and marketing of local produces, the deputy CM said and urged the AAU to help Arunachal Pradesh with their ideas and suggestions in this regard. "The North East region including Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to become the food bowl of the country for which we require proper input of quality seeds, planting materials, and scientific methods of cultivation besides suitable agro- technology practices," Mein said.

This is something which an institute like AAU can formulate and initiate, he added. Prof Bhattacharya assured the deputy chief minister to extend all support and cooperation to the Arunachal government.

They agreed to sign the formal MoU soon, the sources added..