Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt taking precautions to avert entry of locusts into state: CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:33 IST
Telangana govt taking precautions to avert entry of locusts into state: CM

The Telangana government on Thursday said it is taking all precautions to prevent locusts from entering the state and officials have been instructed to keep pesticides ready at the state's borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with officials and scientists on the issue of locust swarms, said the Collectors and officials of districts in neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have been alerted.

Fire engines, jetting machines and pesticides have been kept ready as part of measures to deal with the situation, an official release said. A five-member committee has been appointed to supervise measures to prevent the locust swarms, which can wreck havoc in agriculture, from entering the state, it said.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the locusts are presently said to be moving towards Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh via Bhandara and Gondia in Maharashtra. The locusts have entered the country via Rajasthan, it said.

Experts estimate that the locusts are likely to travel to north India and move towards Punjab. However, there are some chances of the locusts entering Telangana via Chhattisgarh if the wind blows towards the south, it said.

The locusts are said to travel in the direction of the wind. "Though the chances are less that the locusts would enter the state, the CM, however, decided to take all the precautions," it said.

Saying that large-scale efforts are on at Gondia to check the locusts, Rao suggested that the pests should be eliminated at the state borders itself by spraying pesticides. The five-member committee, appointed by the state government, would camp at Ramagundam near Karimnagar for four days.

The situation along the Godavari river from Adilabad to Bhadrachalam in Khammam district (bordering Andhra Pradesh) would be monitored by a helicopter. If the swarm of locusts is traced, they will monitor the measures to eliminate the locusts, the release said.

The government directed that 15,000 litres of chlorpyrifos, malathion and other pesticides should be kept ready at the borders of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. It also instructed that 12 fire engines and 15 jetting machines be kept ready.

The state Chief Secretary, DGP and senior officials of agriculture, disaster management and vice-chacellor of state agriculture university would monitor the situation from time to time and hold consultations with the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Steps would be taken accordingly, it said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, an official of the Met centre in Hyderabad said they have notmade any prediction whether the locusts would enter Telangana or not. However, its radar can capture the movement if they do, the official added. PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief wants broader debt relief effort, urges IMF to mull liquidity boost

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for debt relief to be offered to all developing and middle-income countries amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged the International Monetary Fund to consider boosting global liquidity by issu...

FACTBOX-Back to the beaches and bars: France eases COVID lockdown

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and unveiled steps to further relax restrictions. Here are the main points Frances beaches are to re-open from J...

Bolsonaro urges Brazil's Supreme Court to shelve 'fake news' probe

President Jair Bolsonaro slammed Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday for investigating an alleged disinformation and intimidation campaign involving his supporters, as a political crisis mushroomed amid the countrys accelerating COVID-19 outb...

HP: 15-year-old rape victim found pregnant

A 15-year-old girl allegedly raped over two months ago in Himachals Hamirpur district was found pregnant, police said on ThursdayShe was allegedly raped by an Uttar Pradesh man and her pregnancy came to light when she was medically examined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020