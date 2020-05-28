Left Menu
Two militant associates arrested in north Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:41 IST
Two associates of Hizbul Mujahideen militants were arrested from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. They were arrested at Panditpora Kralgund checkpoint in the north Kashmir district following a credible input, a police spokesman said.

The duo has been identified as Asif Ahmad Dar, a resident of Tulwari Langate, and Muzamil Ahmad Peer, a resident of Muqam Shahwali Drugmulla, he said. The spokesman said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from their possession.

As per police records, he said, they were linked with proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants operating in the area, besides assisting them financially and in transportation and travel. A case has been registered and further investigation in the case is in progress, the spokesman added.

