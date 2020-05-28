Left Menu
UP struck by heat wave, temp nears 45 deg C in some places

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 21:17 IST
UP struck by heat wave, temp nears 45 deg C in some places

Bundelkhand experienced torrid weather conditions on Thursday with Banda recording 44.6 degree C temperature and Jhansi 44.2 degree C

State capital Lucknow had a little respite from blistering heat as it recorded 35.6 degree C, the Met office said

Rain, thunderstorm and dust storm have been forecast at certain places in Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

