UP struck by heat wave, temp nears 45 deg C in some places

UP struck by heat wave, temp nears 45 deg C in some placesPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 21:17 IST
Bundelkhand experienced torrid weather conditions on Thursday with Banda recording 44.6 degree C temperature and Jhansi 44.2 degree C
State capital Lucknow had a little respite from blistering heat as it recorded 35.6 degree C, the Met office said
Rain, thunderstorm and dust storm have been forecast at certain places in Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucknow
- Bundelkhand
- Met
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
KGMU Lucknow prepares for treatment of COVID-19 patients with Ayurvedic medicines
28 more COVID-19 cases reported in UP: KGMU, Lucknow
7 more COVID-19 cases reported in UP: KGMU, Lucknow
Paralympics-bound Palak Kohli continues full training despite lockdown in Lucknow
Nursing staff at Lucknow's KGMU tests COVID-19 positive