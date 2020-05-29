Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand govt to airlift 60 migrant workers from Leh today

The Jharkhand government will airlift 60 stranded migrant workers from Batalik in Leh on Friday, officials from the Chief Minister's office said. These migrant labourers were working on a Border Road Organisation (BRO) project in the area.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:41 IST
Jharkhand govt to airlift 60 migrant workers from Leh today
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government will airlift 60 stranded migrant workers from Batalik in Leh on Friday, officials from the Chief Minister's office said. These migrant labourers were working on a Border Road Organisation (BRO) project in the area. According to the officials, the workers will be airlifted by a SpiceJet flight departing at noon today from Leh.

The migrant workers will arrive in Delhi at around 2 pm and will be flown out by an Indigo flight departing Delhi at 6 pm and reaching Ranchi 8 pm, the officials said. Upon arrival in Ranchi, the workers are most likely to be received by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the airport. Concerned officials of Ladakh administration and the BRO are actively supporting the effort and all 60 migrant workers have been checked, thermal screened and transported by BRO to Leh and are in a transit camp.

The Jharkhand Chief Secretary had, on May 12, written a letter to the Union Home Secretary seeking permission to allow the State government to airlift stranded workers of Jharkhand from Andamans, Ladakh and the North-eastern states at its own expense. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also personally written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. However, officials said that no response was received from the Central government.

Soren has said that two flights are being operationalised to get back around 320 workers from Andamans soon as well. Migrant workers had May 10 reached out to the Chief Minister on Twitter seeking assistance for their return, following which Soren had urged Ladakh administration to provide assistance.

After the resumption of commercial air operations, Soren on May 26 personally entrusted a small team to work out all operational possibilities to ensure the safe return of 60 migrants from Dumka district stuck in Gorgodoh Village, Batalik in Kargil district, Leh. Officials said that around 3.5 to 4 lakh of the approximate 7.5 lakh registered migrant workers have already returned to the state and further efforts are being made to ensure that no one is left behind. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Core sector output contracts by record 38.1 pc in April

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by a record 38.1 per cent in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official dataThe eight core sectors had expanded by 5.2 per cent in April 2019, the data ...

EU regulator promises speedy review of potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir

The European health regulator has vowed to conduct a speedy review of Gilead Sciences potential COVID-19 drug, remdesivir, but said it has not yet received an application from the U.S. drugmaker.The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Fri...

Vodafone Idea zooms nearly 14 pc amid reports of Google investment interest

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday zoomed nearly 14 per cent amid reports of tech titan Google eyeing a minority stake in the British telecom groups struggling India business. Intra-day, stock of the company rallied 34.87 per cent to Rs 7.85...

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar seeks shareholders nod to pledge shares of group's power company

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday said it will seek shareholders approval to extend pledge over its shares held in Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd LPGCL, which proposes to secure Rs 270 crore working capital loan.&#160; The board,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020