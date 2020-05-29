Left Menu
Development News Edition

There should be system to ensure maintenance facilities at shelters run by DUSIB: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:02 IST
There should be system to ensure maintenance facilities at shelters run by DUSIB: HC

The Delhi High Court has said there should be a system in place to ensure maintenance of facilities at night shelters being run in the national capital by the state-run Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and directed involvement of NGOs and social workers to supervise functioning of the shelters. The direction by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar came after it was shown video recordings of a night shelter within AIIMS where there were several shortcomings like lack of drinking water, unhygienic sanitation conditions and no record being maintained of the persons visiting it.

The video recording was placed before the court pursuant to its direction on May 22 to inspect the night shelter where 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19. The high court was told that subsequent to its May 22 order, DUSIB swung into action and cleaned the toilets, and made available all the toilets for the occupants of the night shelter.

The Bench said though it appeared that after its last order, senior officials of DUSIB and Chief Secretary of Delhi "have become alive to the problems highlighted and corrective steps have been taken", there is apprehension that situation may go back to what it was once the court stops monitoring it. It also noted that though DUSIB has claimed that it is maintaining entry registers, and some of the copies of those registers have also been placed on record, "we are not convinced that the said registers are being maintained with any regularity, or seriousness".   Therefore, the bench directed that a "system should be put in place where sufficient checks and vigilance is maintained with regard to maintenance of facilities at the night shelter in question, and other night shelter being run and managed by DUSIB in the NCT of Delhi".

The high court said there were several NGOs and social workers who are offering social service, only for the love of mankind, at such like night shelters. "They would be, obviously, interested in seeing that such like facilities are run efficiently and the occupants are provided the facilities and services which are necessary to maintain human dignity. "We, therefore, direct DUSIB to accredit NGOs and individual social workers who are associated with the night shelters, and to involve the NGOs and individual social workers in the matter of supervision of such like night shelters," the bench said.   It said that any grievances, complaints or suggestions that DUSIB may receive in respect of any of its night shelters from such NGOs, or social workers, "should firstly be taken on record and actioned without any delay". "All such aspects should be brought to the notice of the CEO of DUSIB within a day of the complaint/suggestion being received. DUSIB shall set up/create a cell, wherein such like complaints/ suggestions could be lodged and diarised.

"This process should start within the next three working days, and should be completed within a week thereafter," the bench added and listed the matter for further hearing on June 10. The order came while hearing two PILs seeking to address the grievance of about hundred out-station patients and their attendants, residing in night shelters here, who were earlier being provided treatment for several ailments at the AIIMS which allegedly stopped treating them after COVID-19 outbreak.

In its order of May 27, the court also directed that liquid soap dispensers be also provided in the night shelter at AIIMS and the other night shelters run by DUSIB within this week. During the hearing, DUSIB also told the bench that apart from the patients and their attendants, homeless persons are also staying at the night shelters near AIIMS. However, the high court said the shelters near a government hospital are primarily created to cater to the needs of the patients receiving treatment at such hospitals.  "It is well known that patients travel hundreds and thousands of kilometres to avail of treatment facilities at places, such as AIIMS. Many of them are poor and cannot afford to hire any accommodation in Delhi.  "It is for persons like these, that night shelters are created in areas around hospitals. To permit others to occupy these night shelters, who may not be patients receiving treatment/ or are their attendants, would deprive other needy persons who are suffering from ailments and receiving treatment at the concerned government hospital, of such facilities," the high court said.

It further directed DUSIB to ensure that only patients and their immediate attendants are permitted to occupy the night shelters at AIIMS, and other night shelters in the vicinity of other government hospitals in Delhi.  "All other occupants, who are not receiving treatment at the concerned government hospital, should be shifted to the other night shelters managed by DUSIB," the bench said..

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant worker returning to Bengal from Hyderabad on foot dies in Odisha

A 60-year-old migrant worker, on his way to West Bengal from Hyderabad on foot in a desperate attempt to reach home, died near Soro in Odishas Balasore district on Friday, police said. The deceased, Hayar Mohamad, who worked as a mason in H...

1,483 trains with migrant workers have arrived in UP: Official

Till now, 1,483 trains with migrant labourers have arrived in Uttar Pradesh and in the next few days, the number is slated to increase to 1,557, a senior official said here on Friday. Till now, 1,483 trains have arrived in the state with mi...

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.Black reporter Oma...

KEC International Q4 profit down 3 pc to Rs 193 cr

KEC International on Friday reported about 3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 192.88 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The global engineering, procurement and construction EPC major had clocked a profit of Rs 198....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020