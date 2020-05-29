Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: AK47 rifle looted by Naxals in 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack recovered

The AK47 rifle which was looted by Naxals in Jhiram Ghati attack in 2013 has been recovered in an encounter in Rajnandgaon district of the state, said Jitendra Shukla Superintendent of Police (SP).

ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:03 IST
Jitendra Shukla Superintendent of Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The AK47 rifle which was looted by Naxals in Jhiram Ghati attack in 2013 has been recovered in an encounter in Rajnandgaon district of the state, said Jitendra Shukla Superintendent of Police (SP). The rifle was allotted to PSO of former Minister Mahendra Karma who was killed by Naxals at Jhiram Ghati.

"In an encounter with four hardcore Naxals here, four weapons including an AK47 rifle have been recovered," said Shukla. "The Naxals were killed on May 7 in a jungle, seven kilometres away from Rajnandgaon's anti-Naxal Headquarters Manpur. Police had recovered their bodies along with the arms," he added.

A police Sub-Inspector lost his life and four Naxals were killed during an encounter with security forces near Pardhoni village here during May 7 encounter. In May 2013, Naxals ambushed a convoy transporting a number of Congress leaders. The attack had left at least 32 dead, including former minister Mahendra Karma and the party's state-unit chief Nand Kumar Patel. (ANI)

