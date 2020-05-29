One killed, 5 critically injured in accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 28-year-old man was killed while five others sustained critical injuries when the car they were travelling in turned over and fell into a ditch in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The incident happened on Thursday evening when the speeding car met with the accident on Canal Road in Kamheda village near Purkazi town of the district, they added.

Police further said the injured persons were rushed to hospital while the deceased was identified as Harish, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana. Harish and five others were on their way to Haridwar from Faridabad.