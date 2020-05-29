Maha: Sugar mill chairman booked for assaulting social worker

Maha: Sugar mill chairman booked for assaulting social workerPTI | Pune | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:29 IST
An offence was registered against the chairman of a cooperative sugar mill for allegedly assaulting a social worker in Junnar tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Friday. Akshay Borhade, who helps mentally challenged persons at Shiroli village, has alleged that he was beaten up by Satyasheel Sherkar, the chairman of Vignhar Cooperative Sugar Mill, at the latter's home, an official said.
Borhade released a video clip narrating the incident on social media, in which he also alleged that Sherkar had pointed a gun at him, he said. Sherkar has, however, refuted the allegations, claiming that Borhade ran a shelter with around 40 inmates and he, along with some locals, had called him home to discuss if precautions were being taken at the facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case was registered against Sherkar under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act on Thursday, inspector Yuvraj Mohite of Junnar police station said..
