Meat found outside two temples in TN causes tension

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:29 IST
Pieces of raw meat, which was presumed to be pork, were found strewn near two temples here by miscreants on Friday, triggering tension in the area. Residents and devotees noticed the meat in front of Venugopal Swamy and Sri Raghavendra temples situated on Sullivan street here and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

Considering the gravity of the situation, a large posse of police personnel were deployed in the area, even as leaders of various Hindu outfits reached the spot and demanded that the culprits be brought to book, police said. Condemning the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan sought immediate action against the culprits.

"It is reported that the persons came in a two-wheeler and threw "pork steak" inside the shrine of Venugopal Swamy & Raghavendra Swamy of Coimbatore.. @cbedtpolice take immediate action," she said in a tweet. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balaji Saravanan arrived at the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Innvestigation is on and the CCTV footage in the area are being verified, they said..

