Change in judges roster in Gujarat a matter of concern: Cong

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said the change in judges roster in Gujarat was a matter of concern in the backdrop of a High Court bench making strong observations about the state government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said in the last 6 years, many judges have been transferred suddenly in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Most of these judges were either hearing sensitive cases or their observations and judgement were against the BJP government, he said. "Not surprisingly these transfered were described as 'routine'," he said.

The latest change in judges roster in Gujarat raises concerns, Sawant said. Sawant's remarks came a day after the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court assigned a suo motu PIL and other related pleas about the coronavirus outbreak in the state to a new bench.

The earlier bench had passed some strong observations about the Gujarat government's handling of the crisis and especially the conditions at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Judges had lambasted the Gujarat government over the pathetic condition of the healthcare system in the state just two days ago, Sawant said.

Sawant said there were "huge flaws" in handling of the coronavirus crisis by the BJP government in Gujarat, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra. The Gujarat government had itself accepted before the High Court that they were not conducting enough coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad, the city worst-hit by the disease in the adjoining state, the Congress spokesman said.

He said earlier, Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra had said at least 8 lakh coronavirus cases would be found in the city by May-end. After this statement, the state government had immediately transferred him, Sawant said.

Gujarat HC Divisional Bench consisting of Justices J B Pardiwala and I J Vora had passed some scathing remarks about the way the state government was handling the pandemic. In its order on Saturday, the bench had said the condition of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital was "pathetic," distressing and painful," and it was "as good as dungeon".

This bench had been hearing PILs on all issues pertaining to COVID 19. The state Congress has been targeting the BJP over the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis accused the MVA government of failing to tackle the coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra.

The Congress is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra..