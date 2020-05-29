Left Menu
2 brothers re-open roadside barbershop in Haryana's Panchkula, wear PPE kits for safety

Two brothers have re-opened their roadside barbershop in Panchkula following relaxations in lockdown restrictions.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:41 IST
Two brothers re-open their roadside barbershop in Panchkula, wear PPE kits. Image Credit: ANI

Two brothers have re-opened their roadside barbershop in Panchkula following relaxations in lockdown restrictions. Mohammed Tasin and Mohammed Azam, who hail from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, said they have been running this shop for the past 20 years.

"We don't want to go back to our native places. We have been running this shop since last 20 years. We have bought Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for our own safety and customers' satisfaction," Tasin said. The fourth phase of the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 is slated to end on Sunday (May 31). (ANI)

