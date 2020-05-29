Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi dead at 74PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:54 IST
Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi dead at 74 on Friday. He is survived by his wife Renu Jogi, MLA from Kota, and son Amit Jogi.
Ajit Johi suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month and has been in a Raipur hospital since then.
Former CM of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi passed away: Amit Jogi, son of Ajit Jogi pic.twitter.com/4ITSIfsvGY— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020
Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi (born 29 April 1946) was an Indian politician, who served as the first chief minister of the state of Chhattisgarh, India. He was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) political party.
