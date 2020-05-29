Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi dead at 74 on Friday. He is survived by his wife Renu Jogi, MLA from Kota, and son Amit Jogi.

Ajit Johi suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month and has been in a Raipur hospital since then.

Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi (born 29 April 1946) was an Indian politician, who served as the first chief minister of the state of Chhattisgarh, India. He was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) political party.