COVID-19 cases rise to 602 in U'khand

Uttarakhand reported the worst daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 102 people tested positive for the virus, pushing the state's tally to 602, officials said. Dehradun district reported the maximum 55 followed by Almora (15), Bageshwar and Tehri (8 each), Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar (four each), Nainital (3), Pauri and Rudraprayag (2 each) and Pithoragarh (1), a state health department bulletin said.

Most of the new patients have a travel history to places outside the state, it said. The bulletin said 89 patients have been discharged after recovery, five are dead, three have migrated out of the state and there are 505 active cases.

Of the five deaths, three died of causes other than COVID-19, the cause of one death could not be ascertained and the cause of another is awaited, the health department said.