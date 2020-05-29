Naidu condoles fmr C'garh CM Jogi's death

Naidu condoles fmr C'garh CM Jogi's deathPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:24 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the death of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi on Friday
Jogi (74), was battling for life at a private hospital in Raipur for the last 20 days. "Saddened by the demise of Shri Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and a former Member of Parliament. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," Naidu tweeted.
