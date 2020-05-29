Maha: 2,682 new coronavirus cases, 116 deaths, 8,381 recover

Maharashtra recorded 2,682 newcoronavirus cases and 116 deaths on Friday, but in good news,8,381 COVID-19 patients -- highest in one day so far --were discharged from hospitals in the state

It took the total number of cases in the state to62,228, death toll due to the pandemic so far to 2,098 whilethe number of recoverd patients jumped to 26,998, said ahealth official here

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: total number ofcases 62,228, new cases 2,682, total number of deaths 2,098,number of discharged cses 26,998, active cases 33,133, numberof samples tested 4,33,557.