Political parties can't be foreclosed from agitating issues before court: Former law min

Political parties can't be foreclosed from agitating issues before court: Former law minPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:03 IST
Former law minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Friday said political parties being integral to democracy cannot be foreclosed from agitating issues of public importance before a constitutional court. He said questioning the locus of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to be heard was wrong.
Surjewala had on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the matter in which the apex court on its own took cognisance of the "unfortunate and miserable" plight of migrant labourers stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown. "The Court's decision in this regard based on the statement of the solicitor general is clearly questionable," he said.
"Clearly, dealing with the pandemic involves policy choices and political parties are certainly entitled to give constructive, even if unwanted suggestions to the government. "Political parties being integral to the processes of democracy ,which is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be foreclosed from agitating issues of public importance before a Constitutional Court," Kumar said in a statement.
The former Law minister said as custodian of the constitutional principle, whose moral authority rests upon the faith of the people in its sagacity and wisdom to advance constitutional justice, the court has to remain forever vigilant..
ALSO READ
Dharmendra Pradhan lashes out at Congress, says it should be sensitive towards migrant labourers
World Sindhi Congress' highlights issue of enforced disappearances in Sindh during session with UN working group
Delhi Congress has arranged 50-bed temporary shelter for migrants: Anil Chaudhary
Delhi Congress office near ITO turned into shelter for migrant workers
Bihar government is humiliating migrant workers, alleges Congress