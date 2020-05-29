Political parties can't be foreclosed from agitating issues before court: Former law min

Former law minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Friday said political parties being integral to democracy cannot be foreclosed from agitating issues of public importance before a constitutional court. He said questioning the locus of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to be heard was wrong.

Surjewala had on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the matter in which the apex court on its own took cognisance of the "unfortunate and miserable" plight of migrant labourers stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown. "The Court's decision in this regard based on the statement of the solicitor general is clearly questionable," he said.

"Clearly, dealing with the pandemic involves policy choices and political parties are certainly entitled to give constructive, even if unwanted suggestions to the government. "Political parties being integral to the processes of democracy ,which is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be foreclosed from agitating issues of public importance before a Constitutional Court," Kumar said in a statement.

The former Law minister said as custodian of the constitutional principle, whose moral authority rests upon the faith of the people in its sagacity and wisdom to advance constitutional justice, the court has to remain forever vigilant..