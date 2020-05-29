Jilted lover sets woman ablaze, attempts suicide in Rajasthan

Jilted lover sets woman ablaze, attempts suicide in RajasthanPTI | Sikar | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:28 IST
A jilted lover reportedly set a 23-year-old woman on fire and later attempted suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at the Natha Ki Nangal village in Patan police station area of the district on Thursday, they said. According to the woman’s family, she was sleeping in the courtyard when the accused, Rakesh, entered their house. He then sprinkled petrol on the woman and set her ablaze, they alleged. The family extinguished the fire and rushed the woman to a government hospital where doctors referred her to Jaipur. The woman died on Friday morning during treatment, Patan Police Station, SHO, Narendra Bhadhana said. The officer said Rakesh (24) later attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance, adding he is being treated at a hospital in Chomu town. A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police added
