J-K govt increases tax on petrol, diesel

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday increased tax on the sale of petrol and diesel.

The move, to mobilise additional resources, came amid the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir increases the rate of tax on the sale of petrol and diesel in the Union Territory by Rs 2 per litre and Rs 1 per litre respectively. The new rates will be effective from June 1," said an official notification. (ANI)