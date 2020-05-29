COVID-19 cases in HP's Hamirpur cross 100-mark as eight more test positive

The number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district crossed 100-mark on Friday with eight more persons testing positive for coronavirus after they returned to the state from elsewhere in the country, said an official. The district has reported over one-third of the total confirmed cases in Himachal Pradesh so far, said Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena.

The COVID-19 count of Hamirpur reached 101 on Friday while the tally in the state rose to 296, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman. The district currently has 87 active cases, while thirteen patients have been cured and one person died of the disease, Dhiman added.

Out of the eight people who tested positive in Hamirpur, four had returned from Delhi, two from Gujarat and one each from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, said Deputy Commissioner Meena. The Gujarat returnees are a couple, a 31-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife from Mahal, he said, adding they had recently returned from Ahmedabad and were placed under institutional quarantine at a college in Nadaun.

The other three are a 34-year-old man quarantined at a school in Bakarti after his return from Delhi, a 32-year-old woman placed under quarantine in a Nadaun hotel after she came back from Mumbai and a 57-year-old man quarantined at a school in Laliyar, returning from Rajasthan's Kota. Meena said their samples were taken on May 26 and the reports arrived on Friday morning.

The three men found positive in the evening health bulletin were Delhi returnees. They include a 27-year-old man from Bir-Bagehra, a 37-year-old man from Nalwai (Galore) and a 55 year-old-man from Kalwal village of Bijheri, he added. All of them were being shifted to the district COVID care centres, he added.