Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jogi was fine administrator, recall his former colleagues

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:22 IST
Jogi was fine administrator, recall his former colleagues

Former colleagues of Ajit Jogi, who was once the collector of Indore before he entered politics, remembered him as an able administrator after hearing the news of his death. Jogi, 74, died at a hospital in Raipur on Friday.

"As IAS probationer when I was posted in Indore as deputy collector, Jogi was district magistrate. I have learnt a lot from him as he was an able administrator and a man with an all-rounder personality," said Renu Pant, a former IAS officer. "He was good at communicating with people and resolved many issues just through discussion," she recalled.

"Jogi had the zeal for looking into minutest detail. Many times he even pointed out spelling mistakes in files and asked us to correct them," Pant added.

Another former colleague, Nirmal Upadhyaya, recalled that Jogi was a good horse-rider. "After getting up early in the morning, he used to patrol the city on horseback. He used to reach office by 9 AM and remain glued to the official work till late night," said Upadhyaya who was posted as a naib tehsildar then.

"Once fire engulfed a petrol pump in a densely populated area and Jogi, like an ordinary fireman, held the hose of fire-tender to douse the flames and remained there till the fire was completely extinguished," Upadhyaya recalled. "He was completely drenched in the process," he added.

PTI HWP MAS KRK KRK.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo take 2nd swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly arent giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couples first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...

400 German managers, workers returning to China

Around 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the worlds second-largest economy seek to get their operations running again at full speed. A pair of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020