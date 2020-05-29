Man held for cheating woman remanded to police custody in HP's Hamirpur

A 28-year-old man, arrested for cheating a woman by withdrawing Rs 11,000 form her bank account near here, has been remanded in police custody for three days, a police spokesperson said on Friday. Police have procured accused Nikhil Thakur's custody till June 1 for his custodial interrogation and further investigation in the case, he said.

A resident of Makker village, Thakur was arrested on Thursday by Bhoranj police for allegedly defrauding the woman by withdrawing money a few days ago from her account by changing her ATM card, he added. The police had registered a case under sections 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code on May 28 on a complaint by Veena Kumari of Kathyanvi village on May 19.

The woman had alleged in her complaint that an unknown person exchanged her ATM card and made a withdrawal of Rs 11,000 from her account. The police identified the man during investigation and arrested him, he said.