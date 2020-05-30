Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out in J&K's KulgamPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-05-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 08:17 IST
An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said
A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said
The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said. PTI SSBHMB
