Gang of 15 men held for mid-sea robbery in Goa

The Goa Coastal police on Saturday arrested 15 men for stealing fish and navigational equipment from a fishing trawler between the coast of Goa and Malwan in Maharashtra, an official said. A gang of 15 men, headed by one Narayan Adkar, was arrested for robbing a trawler and decamping with fish and equipment, around 60-65 nautical miles away from Goa coast, the senior official said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by trawler owner Joao Fernandes, who alleged that the accused had come aboard his trawler on Friday morning and held the crew hostage, before escaping with the stolen goods in another trawler, the official said. As per the complaint, the accused had stolen 100 boxes of kingfish and other stock including mackerel and ribbon fish, apart from navigational instruments and a wireless phone, he said.

The accused have been arrested under sections 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code, he said.