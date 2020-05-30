2 labourers killed as soil caves in

Two labourers died after soil caved in on them in Rajasthan’s Baran district on Saturday, police said. The labourers were engaged in digging work when the incident took place in the morning in Daulatpura village under Kishanganj police station limits, said SHO Rajendra Meena.

Their colleagues pulled them out of the soil and rushed them to hospital where the doctors declared the two brought dead, the station house officer said. The deceased, identified as Surendra Sahariya (22) and Ramjilal Sahariy, belonged to Sahariya tribe. Their bodies would be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, Meena said.