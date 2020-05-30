BSF jawan hangs self to death in Jammu

BSF jawan hangs self to death in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:54 IST
A Border Security Force jawan allegedly killed himself inside his camp in Jammu, police said on Saturday. Constable Rajeev Lohan, a resident of Sivasagar district of Assam, was found hanging in the bathroom of his residence at Paloura camp on Friday, a police official said.
He said a preliminary investigation suggested the jawan posted with the 98th battalion committed suicide. Police officials are trying to ascertain why he took the step, the official said adding the body has been handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajeev Lohan
- Border Security Force
- Jammu
- Paloura
- Assam
- Sivasagar
ALSO READ
30 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total rises to 1,013: Officials.
Guitar strumming cop grabs eyeballs at Jammu station
108 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; virus count reaches 1,121: Officials.
Centre withdraws 10 CAPF companies from Jammu; sends nine to Maharashtra
4 migrant labourers at Jammu quarantine centre eager to return home