Cong MLA wants Maha legislature's monsoon session in Igatpuri

Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar has requested the Maharashtra government to hold the monsoon session of the state legislature in his constituency Igatpuri in Nashik district as the area is free of novel coronavirus infections. The monsoon session of the Assembly and Council is set to begin in Mumbai from June 22.

Khoskar said he had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal. Talking to PTI, Khoskar said, if the demand is accepted, it would be the first time the legislature session will happen in a tribal belt in the state.

"Issues of tribals will get addressed during this period. Igatpuri is close to Mumbai and situated on Mumbai- Agra highway. Mumbai-Kasara suburban local is functional. Igatpuri is 13 kilometres away from Kasara. Igatpuri has good resorts and hotels for accommodation of ministers and bureaucrats," the MLA wrote.

Khoskar said he had requested that the legislature and Mantralaya (state secretariat) be shifted temporarily to Igatpuri from Mumbai as the latter is severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak. "MLAs from the tribal belt, including myself and deputy speaker Narhari Zhirwal, will pursue this issue," he added.