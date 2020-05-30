Missing woman found dead in Jammu, man killed over land dispute in Poonch

A 33-year-old woman, who went missing three days ago, was found dead inside a canal here, while a man was attacked and killed in a separate incident over a land dispute in Poonch district on Saturday, police officials said. The body of Pooja, a resident of Channi Himmat area of the city, was seen floating in a canal at Dharp in Gadi Garh area in the outskirts of the city this afternoon and was subsequently fished out by police, they said.

They said the woman was reported missing on May 27 following which a search was on for her. The body was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for a post-mortem, the officials said.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Mohammad Aalam was reportedly attacked by some persons with a log over a land dispute in a village in Surankote area of Poonch district on Saturday morning, causing critical injuries to him. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the officials said, adding that police have registered a case and further investigation is under progress to catch hold of the culprits.