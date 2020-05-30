Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rathayatra sans devotees in the time of coronavirus

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:57 IST
Rathayatra sans devotees in the time of coronavirus

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) Saturday recommended to the Odisha government to conduct the annual Rathayatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri sans devotees in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Rathyatra is scheduled to be held on June 23 in Puri.

Keeping the SJTMC's recommendation in mind, the Odisha government has asked the Indian Railways not to run trains to Puri. The SJTMC decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the SJTMC which was chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, traditionally considered the prime servitor of the deity.

The committee also recommended that the state government arrange live telecast of the annual festival so that lakhs of devotees across the globe can witness it on TV. Deb said most of the events of the grand festival should be live telecast keeping in view their sentiments.

We have recommended holding the Rathayatra without the presence of devotees on the Grand Road in front of the 12th century temple in Puri. It is for the state government to take a final decision on conducting the Rathayatra, Deb told reporters after the meeting held through video conferencing. The devotees, he said, should not congregate in Puri for Rathayatra keeping in mind the pandemic. If we allow devotees to participate in the festival this year like in the previous years, it will not be possible to maintain the social distancing norm which is essential to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Deb said the SJTMC also suggested to the state government to keep the Grand Road on which the chariots of the dieties will roll on Rathayatra free from crowds. Even the residents of Puri town should not be present on that during the festival. Replying a question, he said the SJTMC has decided not to allow devotees either to Shree Jagannath Temple or Gundicha Temple, the destiantion of the chariots, at Puri on Rathayatra even if the the central and state governments lift the lockdown after two days.

This is because it will not be practically possible to control the crowd if we open the doors of the temples. Therefore, the SJTMC has decided to prohibit entry of devotees into the shrine at least till the completion of Rathayatra," he said.

According religious scriptures and the puranas, the Lords bathing rituals (Snana Jatra), car festival (Rathayatra Jatra) and other rituals must be observed as per the tradition. The Rathayatra festival can be observed without the presence of devotees. But we will observe the rituals as they are being performed since ages, Deb said. The Snana yatra rituals on June five will be conducted by a limited number of servitorss inside the premises of the temple in the absence of devotees, he said.

A senior official of East Coast Railway said Due to the advice received from the government of Odisha, it has been decided to terminate Puri-based trains at Bhubaneswar till further advice, a senior official at East Coast Railway said. Accordingly, the Purushottam Express starting on June 1, 2020, will originate from Bhubaneswar instead of Puri.

Similar will be the case with Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express, the official said..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rules apply to all, senior health official says of UK PM's adviser Cummings

Britains COVID-19 lockdown rules are clear and apply to everyone, a senior medical officer said when asked about a long road trip made by the prime ministers top adviser, Dominic Cummings, at the height of the lockdown.Englands Deputy Chief...

Belgian prince tests positive for coronavirus after attending gathering in Spain

A nephew of Belgiums King Philippe, Prince Joachim, has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Spain, which Spanish media said broke lockdown rules because of the number of people there.The prince, 28, tested positive af...

NCLAT issues standard operating procedure for virtual hearings from Jun 1

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has issued a standard operating procedure for conducting virtual hearing of urgent matters from June 1. The appellate tribunal has decided to hear all urgent matters through video conferenci...

Pak violates ceasefire in two sectors in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to intense firing and shelling on forwarding areas in two sectors along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a Defence spokesperson said. The intense fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020