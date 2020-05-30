Rs.51 lakh unaccounted cash found in vegetable van in TN

Unaccounted cash to thetune of Rs 51 lakh was found in a van carrying vegetables fromMysuru at a Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border check-post near hereon Saturday, police said

The currency in Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations was foundduring a routine check at the Kakkanalla checkpost nearMasinagudi, about 30 km from here, they said

The driver was being questioned over the cash, policeadded.