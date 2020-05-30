Few devotees offer prayers at J-K's Mata Kheer Bhawani temple amid COVID-19

Few devotees offered prayers at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal on "Annual Kheer Bhawani Mela and Yatra" on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Leeladhar Kaul, a priest said, "We had told people to follow the government's instructions. Over 80,000 people used to come here for mela but only a few turned up this year. 2020's mela has been canceled due to COVID-19."

Devotees here performed puja at the temple in the Janipur area of Jammu. Every year, thousands of devotees from the Kashmiri Pandit community used to gather and pray on Zeasht Ashtami here. While speaking to ANI, Paras Sharma a devotee said, "Mela used to organized on a large scale here every year but all the temples are closed here amid the COVID-19 crisis." (ANI)