Cancer-hit labourer, his wife end lives before train in Kota

Suffering from cancer, a 38-year-old daily wage worker along with his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train in Simliya village here, police said on Saturday. The mutilated bodies were recovered from the railway track late on Friday night and were placed in the mortuary in MBS hospital in Kota, Simliya police station SHO Rampal Sharma said.

A post-mortem was conducted on Saturday morning and the two bodies were handed over to their family members, he added. The deceased couple was identified as Motilal Odde (38) and his wife Guddi (35), residents of Odde Basti in Simliya area.

The deceased man was suffering from cancer for over a year and was in distress due to the disease, the SHO said. The couple worked as daily wage labourers in a stone mine in the area, he added.

In an inebriated condition, Odde reached Thakrawda railway gate along with his wife Guddi around 9 pm on Friday and the couple jumped on the track before a moving goods train on Kota-Baran railway line, the SHO said. The couple was killed on the spot, he added. On receiving information of the incident, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and placed them in the mortuary, he added.

Prima facie, the deceased man was likely to have taken the extreme step due to deep distress over his ailment that he was suffering from for over a year, the policeman further said. The couple had no children, he added. After handing over the bodies to the next of kin, a case was lodged of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC, the SHO said.