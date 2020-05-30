4 recover from coronavirus in UP's Shamli

4 recover from coronavirus in UP's ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:35 IST
Four people have recovered from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, officials said on Saturday. After the four recoveries, the total number of active cases in the district stands at seven, they said.
The four patients recovered and tested negative for the deadly virus in second samples, the officials said. The recovered patients have been discharged and now only seven people are under treatment at the COVID hospital in Jhinjhana, said Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur.
Meanwhile, 45 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 27 have recovered in the neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, officials said. They said one person succumbed to the virus in the district.
According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J, 4,628 samples from the district were sent for testing. Of these, 4,204 came back negative for the virus and the report is awaited for 351 samples, the district magistrate added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shamli district
- COVID
- Uttar Pradesh
- Jhinjhana
- Muzaffarnagar
ALSO READ
COVID patients given malaria drug didn't see significant improvements-studies
Trump administration failed to scale up in time to distribute COVID-19 drug: Ex-Official Rick Bright
A tale of two Japanese drugs in tests to fight COVID-19
Workers and COVID-19: Access to healthcare, now ‘a matter of life and death’
U.S. regulator is reviewing Abbott's fast COVID test after studies raise accuracy concerns