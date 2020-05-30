4 recover from coronavirus in UP's Shamli

Four people have recovered from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, officials said on Saturday. After the four recoveries, the total number of active cases in the district stands at seven, they said.

The four patients recovered and tested negative for the deadly virus in second samples, the officials said. The recovered patients have been discharged and now only seven people are under treatment at the COVID hospital in Jhinjhana, said Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur.

Meanwhile, 45 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 27 have recovered in the neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, officials said. They said one person succumbed to the virus in the district.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J, 4,628 samples from the district were sent for testing. Of these, 4,204 came back negative for the virus and the report is awaited for 351 samples, the district magistrate added.