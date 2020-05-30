COVID-19 tally in Kerala rises to 1,208, 7 Pilots and cabin

crew, among 58 infected; 1.30 lakh under observation Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 count rose to 1,208 on Saturday with 58 people including Air India Express's two pilots and five cabin crew and a health worker testing positive for the infection while 1.30 lakh are under observation in the state. While the active cases has touched 624, a total of 575 peopl have been discharged after treatment, including 10 who werecured today, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

Nine people have succumbed to the virus in the state, the latest casualty being a 36-year-old man who returned from the UAE and died at the Alappuzha medical college hospital on Friday. Official sources said the deceased was under quarantine since his return on May 27 and did not have any symptoms of the virus, but was suffering from some liver ailment. After his death, the sample was sent for testing which was found positive. Another Gulf returnee, who was under observation, died at a hospital at Thalassery in Kannur today. But his samples were negative,district medical office sources said.

Of the positive cases from various districts, Thrissur registered the highest with 10, Palakkad (nine) , Kannur (eight),Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode districts (four each) and Kasaragod (three). While 17 of the infected had come from abroad, 31 were from other states, including 19 from Maharashtra and nine from Tamil Nadu.

Two people were infected through contact. So far, 1.27 lakh people have come to the state through airport, seaport, checkposts and railways.

According to an official release, 1,30,157 people are under observation, of which 1,28,953 people are at home or institutional quarantine and 1,204 in hospitals, including 243 admitted today. In the last 24 hours, 3,206 samples have been sent for testing.

As per the release, so far 65,002 samples have been sent for testing of which 62,543 have returned negative. Besides, as part of sentinel surveillance, 12,255 samples of health workers, migrant workers and those with high social contact were taken and 11,232 were found negative.

There are totally 106 hot spots, including five added today. Palakkadhas the maximum COVID-19 cases of 125, followed by Kannur 113, Kasaragod 67, and Malappuram 57.