Kerala Chief Secretary given send off

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (PTI): Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose, who is retiring after 36 years of service on May 31, was given a warm send off by the state government on Saturday evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the services of Jose, who has held several important positions, including Managing Director of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation and Kochi Metro.

Speaking on the occasion, Jose said the Indian AdminstrativeService (IAS) had given him "unparalleled opportunity." Jose had taken charge on July 1, 2018 as Chief Secretary and had handled the two consecutive floods which had devastated the state,Nipah virus and the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Vishwas Mehta will take over as the new Chief Secretary on Monday.

Meanwhile, 18 senior police officers, including 11 from the IPS, are retiring on Sunday. DGP and Metal Industries ltd Chairman and Managing Director Jacob Thomas, DGP and Fire and Rescue service Director General A Hemachandran, Police Training College Principal, A Vijayan, are among theofficers retiring tomorrow.

Some of the retiring officers participated in an online send off organised by DGP Loknath Behera.