Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Chief Secretary given send off

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:30 IST
Kerala Chief Secretary given send off

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (PTI): Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose, who is retiring after 36 years of service on May 31, was given a warm send off by the state government on Saturday evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the services of Jose, who has held several important positions, including Managing Director of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation and Kochi Metro.

Speaking on the occasion, Jose said the Indian AdminstrativeService (IAS) had given him "unparalleled opportunity." Jose had taken charge on July 1, 2018 as Chief Secretary and had handled the two consecutive floods which had devastated the state,Nipah virus and the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Vishwas Mehta will take over as the new Chief Secretary on Monday.

Meanwhile, 18 senior police officers, including 11 from the IPS, are retiring on Sunday. DGP and Metal Industries ltd Chairman and Managing Director Jacob Thomas, DGP and Fire and Rescue service Director General A Hemachandran, Police Training College Principal, A Vijayan, are among theofficers retiring tomorrow.

Some of the retiring officers participated in an online send off organised by DGP Loknath Behera.PTI UDBN WELCOME UDBN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

More than prepared to deal with coronavirus, says Kejriwal as cases cross 18K, deaths reach 416

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday asserted that his government is several steps ahead of the novel coronavirus and is more than prepared to deal with it, even as the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 18,000-mark and the...

India's COVID-19 death toll reaches 5,100; Phased exit from lockdown to begin June 1

Indias COVID-19 death toll crossed the 5,000-mark on Saturday and the case count reached 1.76 lakh after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities, while the government said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-...

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll drops to a handful

Spains coronavirus death toll rose by four on Saturday to 27,125, the Health Ministry said, reflecting a dramatic decline in daily fatalities in recent weeks as the country brings the outbreak under control.The number of COVID-19 infections...

India's COVID-19 death toll nears 5,000; Phased exit from lockdown to begin June 1

Indias COVID-19 death toll neared 5,000 on Saturday after a record one-day spike of 265 fatalities, while the government said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long lockdown. The count of confirmed infections also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020