284 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, 24 deaths

The number of coronaviruscases in Ahmedabad district rose to 11,881 while the deathtoll reached 822 with 284 new patients and 24 fatalities onSaturday, the state health department said

Of 27 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, 24 were reportedin Ahmedabad

On the other hand, out of 621 COVID-19 patients whowere discharged from hospitals in the state, 518 were fromthe district, officials said.