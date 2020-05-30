COVID-19 death toll rises to 20 in Haryana, cases climb to 1,923

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 20 in Haryana on Saturday, with one fresh fatality and the number of cases in the state climbed to 1,923 as 202 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said. The death was reported from Faridabad district, it said.

A 62-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Faridabad on Friday. However, his death was added to the total number of fatalities on Saturday, officials said. In the highest single-day jump, Gurgaon, which is one of the state's worst-hit districts, reported 157 cases. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 677, according to the health department bulletin.

Faridabad also reported 32 fresh infections, taking the district's tally to 339. Kaithal, Rohtak and Panipat reported one case each; Ambala and Fatehabad three each; and Nuh and Karnal two each.

There are 932 active COVID-19 patients in the state, while 971 have recovered. As cases continue to rise, Haryana's recovery rate came down to 50.49 per cent on Saturday from nearly 60 per cent around a week ago.

On Friday, Haryana had reported a record daily jump of 217 COVID-19 cases, with 115 from Gurgaon alone. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had said the state would have done much better on the COVID-19 front had it not been impacted by Delhi.

"… 70-80 per cent of the cases (in Haryana) are from districts adjoining the national capital," he had noted..