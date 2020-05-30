Left Menu
Four arrested for killing man in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:07 IST
Four arrested for killing man in Delhi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a person over some monetary issue in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mobin Seifi (27), Nitesh Kumar Soni (24), Salman (21) and Deepak (22), all residents of Mehrauli, they said. According to the police, they received information from AIIMS on Thursday that one Mukesh, a resident of Mehrauli, was admitted there with gunshot injury. Mukesh succumbed to injuries on Friday, they said, adding he used to run a drinking water plant and supplied water in Mehrauli area. "Seifi, who admitted the victim in the hospital, said he along with his friends were drinking inside Mukesh’s shop. Meanwhile, two persons came on a bike and asked Mukesh to talk to one Salman over their mobile phone," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Salman demanded money from Mukesh and when he refused, the other bike-borne person fired at the victim and fled the spot, the DCP said. The senior officer said it was found during investigation that Seifi had asked money from Mukesh, but the latter refused as Seifi was yet to return the money which he had taken earlier from the victim. Seifi was agitated and planned to kill Mukesh. Soni and Salman caught hold of the victim and Seifi fired at him, police said. Four countrymade pistols were recovered from the possession of another accused Deepak. A separate case has been registered against him under the Arms Act, they added

