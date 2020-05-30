Varavara Rao stable now, says JJ Hospital MS
Activist Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon case, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday on account of experiencing dizziness, is now stable, said JJ Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) on Saturday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:16 IST
Activist Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon case, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday on account of experiencing dizziness, is now stable, said JJ Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) on Saturday. "Varavara Rao was admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital on May 28. Rao had complained of dizziness. Now he is stable," said the hospital superintendent.
Rao was arrested in November 2018 along with five others, for their alleged links with Naxals and inciting the violence. On January 1, 2018, the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen.
Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)
