252 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, total cases rise to 8,617

With 252 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 8,617. According to the state Health Department, there are 2,685 active cases and 5,739 patients have recovered of which 5,079 patients have been discharged.

With nine deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 193. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. (ANI)