COVID-19: Delhi now has 122 containment zones; Cases rise by over 1,000 for third consecutive day

The number of containment zones in Delhi went up to 122 on Saturday with fresh COVID-19 cases keeping upwards of 1,000 over the past three days. The fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, reported on Saturday, were 1163, the highest daily rise so far.

As per official figures, the number of containment zones was now 122. It was 102 on Friday. The districts with high containment zones were North(24), South-East(17), West (16), North West(13), South and South West each 12.

So far 175 containment zones were declared in Delhi out of which 53 have been "decontained". An area is declared a containment zone to check the spread of coronavirus when three or more positive cases are reported there.

The containment zones are "decontained" after no fresh cases are reported for 28 days after first such case is detected. The containment zones are thoroughly barricaded and sealed to prevent any unauthorised exit or entry. Inhabitants of the zone are supplied essential items at their doorstep.